Newark shooting kills 2, including 10-year-old: 3 others injured

The Brief Five people were shot and two, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed in Newark on Saturday. The three other victims, between the ages of 11 and 60, are in stable condition. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the shooting.



Newark shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened on Chancellor Avenue in Newark on Saturday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Officers were called out to the scene around 7 p.m. and found five people injured.

Paramedics took a 10-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

Three others — an 11-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man and a 60-year-old man, were also injured but in stable condition, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Video from the Citizen app showed a large police presence at the intersection of Chancellor Avenue and Leslie Street Saturday night.

What they're saying:

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy shared information about the shooting on social media Saturday night, asking people to "pray for the victims and their families."

What we don't know:

None of the victims have been identified. Officials did not provide any information about what might have led to the shooting, the shooter, or if anyone was in custody, but the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said it is investigating the shooting.