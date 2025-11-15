2-year-old boy dies after falling from 20-story window in Newark

article

The Brief A 2-year-old boy died Saturday morning after falling from the 20th floor of a Newark apartment building. Newark police were called to 455 Elizabeth Avenue around 7 a.m. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation.



A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Newark early Saturday when a 2-year-old boy fell from the window of a 20th-floor apartment, according to prosecutors.

What we know:

According to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Newark police were called to 455 Elizabeth Avenue around 7 a.m. on Nov. 15 for a report of a child who had fallen from a window on the 20th floor.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

The incident remains under active investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, in cooperation with Newark police.

No additional details have been released about how the fall occurred or whether any adults were home at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432). Tips can be submitted anonymously.