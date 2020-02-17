New Yorkers enjoying unseasonably warm winter

This past January was the warmest one in 140 years of temperature records, and there's no indication things will be cooling down anytime soon.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the mild conditions are expected to continue through the end of February, making this the warmest winter in recorded history.

“So far this winter, we’ve only had 4.8 inches of snow in Central Park, and that’s 13 inches below our normal, which should be at 17.8 inches this time of year. The last time we’ve had this little snow in the season, we have to go back to 2001-02 when only 3.5 inches of snow fell on the city,” said Meteorologist Consultant George Wright.

Not a single Winter Storm Warning has been issued this season by the National Weather Service.

However, according to Wright, one warm winter doesn’t necessarily signal global warming. Moreover, a warm January and February doesn't mean there's no snow in our future either.

"Whenever it's a relatively mild winter, we seem to get some payback later on in Spring wth some colder weather, as the atmosphere likes to balance itself out," Wright said.