New Yorkers 50+ can now get vaccinated without an appointment
NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday that city-run vaccination sites will now offer vaccines to anyone over the age of 50 without an appointment.
Previously, the city had only been offering vaccinations without an appointment to residents who were 75 and older.
"Our priority for the next few months is clear: we need to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible," said de Blasio. "By making it easier for New Yorkers 50 and older to get vaccinated, we are on our way to fully vaccinating five million New Yorkers by June."
The following sites will now welcome walk-ins:
BRONX
- Bronx Co-Op City Dreiser Community Center
- Northeast Bronx YMCA (Edenwald)
- South Bronx Educational Campus
- West Bronx Gymnasium
- Lehman College - Apex Center
- Bathgate Contract Postal Station
BROOKLYN
- Coney Island YMCA
- Teachers Prep High School
- Starrett City
- Flatbush YMCA
- Bushwick Educational Campus
- Event Space at City Point
- Brooklyn Army Terminal
MANHATTAN
- Ford Foundation
- NFL Experience Times Square
- Yeshiva University
- City College
- Essex Crossing
- Abyssinian Baptist Church
- Fulton Senior Community Center / Hudson Guild
QUEENS
- Modell's - Queens Center Mall
- Korean Community Services
- Beach Channel Educational Campus
- Long Island City Vaccine Site (Plaxall)
- Queens Public Library - Flushing Library
- Queens Public Library - Ozone
- CitiField
STATEN ISLAND
- Former Babies R Us - Staten Island Mall
- Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex
- Empire Outlets
- St. Thomas St. Joseph's School
