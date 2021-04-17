New Yorkers 50+ can now get vaccinated without an appointment

article

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday that city-run vaccination sites will now offer vaccines to anyone over the age of 50 without an appointment.

Previously, the city had only been offering vaccinations without an appointment to residents who were 75 and older.

"Our priority for the next few months is clear: we need to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible," said de Blasio. "By making it easier for New Yorkers 50 and older to get vaccinated, we are on our way to fully vaccinating five million New Yorkers by June."

The following sites will now welcome walk-ins:

BRONX

Bronx Co-Op City Dreiser Community Center

Northeast Bronx YMCA (Edenwald)

South Bronx Educational Campus

West Bronx Gymnasium

Lehman College - Apex Center

Bathgate Contract Postal Station

BROOKLYN

Coney Island YMCA

Teachers Prep High School

Starrett City

Flatbush YMCA

Bushwick Educational Campus

Event Space at City Point

Brooklyn Army Terminal

MANHATTAN

Ford Foundation

NFL Experience Times Square

Yeshiva University

City College

Essex Crossing

Abyssinian Baptist Church

Fulton Senior Community Center / Hudson Guild

QUEENS

Modell's - Queens Center Mall

Korean Community Services

Beach Channel Educational Campus

Long Island City Vaccine Site (Plaxall)

Queens Public Library - Flushing Library

Queens Public Library - Ozone

CitiField

STATEN ISLAND

Former Babies R Us - Staten Island Mall

Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex

Empire Outlets

St. Thomas St. Joseph's School