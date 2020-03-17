New York waives fees at local, county, state parks

article

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo is encouraging healthy New Yorkers especially children, parents and their caregivers to enjoy parks across the state while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The message from the governor and state health officials to all New Yorkers has been to stay home as much as possible and to maintain a social distance of at least six feet to prevent the spread of the virus. Those that are able-bodied and don't pose a risk of spreading the virus are encouraged to head outdoors.

There are 180 state parks located across New York from the shores of Long Island to Niagara Falls.

On Monday, Cuomo announced that New York State would waive all park fees in state, local and county parks.

For more information on each park, including hours and directions, search by name or location on the park's website at Parks.ny.gov.parks

Nature centers, visitor centers, and historic houses, have been closed to the public during the outbreak.

Anyone visiting a park is encouraged to adhere to coronavirus safety protocols including:

Advertisement

Trying to keep at least six (6) feet of distance between you and others.

Avoiding close contact, such as shaking hands, hugging, and kissing.

Wash hands often or using a hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

Avoiding surfaces that are touched often, such as doorknobs, handrails, and playground equipment

"At this time, NY State Parks are open and welcoming visitors during regular operating hours. However, some events and programs may be postponed or canceled. For specific program information, please contact the individual park office directly. Thank you. https://parks.ny.gov"