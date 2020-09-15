New York University dorm locked down due to coronavirus cases

A residence hall at New York University was locked down after four freshmen tested positive for the coronavirus.

Residents at Rubin Hall were required to quarantine beginning Saturday and at least through Tuesday night. The quarantine may last longer as screenings continue, according to the dorm's website. Approximately 400 students are living at the dorm at 35 5th Avenue which can house more than 600. NYU began the fall semester in person and remotely.

The lock-down comes only days after a pop-up party was held at nearby Washington Square Park where most people were not wearing masks.

On September 30, another party was held in the park that resulted in at least 30 students being suspended.