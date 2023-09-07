800-pound NY State Fair butter sculpture being converted to energy

article

The New York State Fair's giant butter sculpture is no more.

Crews tore down the 800-pound sculpture at the New York State Fairgrounds after the fair wrapped up earlier this week. But while it’s no longer in one piece, it will still be put to good use.

The American Dairy Association North East says the butter – which was provided by O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia – was sent to Noblehurst Farms in Livingston County.

Jack Klapper, co-owner of Noblehurst Farms in Livingston County, prepares to move 800 pounds of butter into the farm's methane digester. (ADANE)

"We are honored to be recycling the New York State Fair butter sculpture for the eighth year in a row," said Jack Klapper, co-owner of Noblehurst Farms. "We will mix the butter sculpture with other food waste and convert it to energy over the course of about 28 days. That energy will be turned into electricity which will power homes in the local community."

The dairy association says the butter from the butter sculpture alone will be able to power one house for three days.

