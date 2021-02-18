article

A powerful winter storm is moving through the Northeast on Thursday and Friday, bringing snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The National Weather Service has posted weather alerts across parts of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.

The forecast calls for between 3 and 9 inches of snow, depending on the location. Here are snow reports from several areas in New York.

Bronx County

East Tremont 1.0 in 1000 AM 02/18 Amateur Radio

Kings County

1 WNW Crown Heights 3.6 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

3 SE Flatbush 2.0 in 1100 AM 02/18 Emergency Mngr

2 W Flatbush 2.0 in 1000 AM 02/18 Public

Bay Ridge 1.0 in 0802 AM 02/18 Public

Nassau County

Levittown 3.0 in 1210 PM 02/18 Public

Syosset 2.9 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

New Hyde Park 2.7 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

West Hempstead 2.5 in 1209 PM 02/18 Public

Carle Place 2.3 in 1215 PM 02/18 NWS Employee

East Williston 2.0 in 1115 AM 02/18 Public

2 WSW North Wantagh 1.5 in 1045 AM 02/18 Fire Dept/Rescue

Seaford 1.4 in 1040 AM 02/18 Public

New York County

1 N Battery Park 4.0 in 1150 AM 02/18 Public

Central Park 3.2 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs

1 N New York 2.5 in 1215 PM 02/18 Cocorahs

Washington Heights 2.5 in 1058 AM 02/18 Public

A snow street in Queens, N.Y., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (FOX 5 NY Photo by Arun Kristian Das)

Queens County

Whitestone 3.5 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

1 WSW Elmhurst 3.4 in 1200 PM 02/18 Public

Bayside 3.1 in 1151 AM 02/18 Public

NYC/JFK 3.0 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs

NYC/La Guardia 2.6 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs

Flushing 2.0 in 1132 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Astoria 1.6 in 1258 PM 02/18 NWS Employee

Jamaica 1.0 in 1000 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Richmond County

1 ESE Annadale 2.8 in 1100 AM 02/18 Public

Westerleigh 2.6 in 1140 AM 02/18 Public

Rockland County

Chestnut Ridge 1.2 in 1030 AM 02/18 Public

Suffolk County

2 S Deer Park 3.5 in 1215 PM 02/18 Public

1 WNW Babylon 3.3 in 1145 AM 02/18 Public

Stony Brook 3.1 in 0100 PM 02/18 NWS Employee

Babylon 3.0 in 0115 PM 02/18 Public

2 ESE Kings Park 2.7 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Farmingville 2.5 in 0100 PM 02/18 NWS Employee

Upton 2.4 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs

Islip Airport 2.2 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs

Bay Shore 2.2 in 1239 PM 02/18 NWS Employee

1 NW Lindenhurst 1.5 in 0950 AM 02/18 Public

Westchester County

3 NNW Goldens Bridge 3.0 in 1240 PM 02/18 Public

Croton-on-Hudson 3.0 in 1218 PM 02/18 Public

