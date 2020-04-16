New York shutdown to continue until at least May 15

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the New York PAUSE program that has shuttered businesses and required social distancing will be extended through at least May 15.

At a Thursday morning news conference, he said the move was being made in coordination with other states in the region.

"So, one month, we'll continue the closedown policies. What happens after then? I don't know. We will see depending on what the data shows," Cuomo said. "And then the experts will tell us the best course of conduct based on that data. No political decisions, no emotional decisions. Data and science—we're talking about human lives here."

>NYC to use hotel rooms for quarantine sites

He said the strategy for reopening New York will require that they are convinced that they can control the rate of new coronavirus infections.

"I know this is hard," Cuomo said. "I wish I could say this will be over soon, but I can't."

Cuomo said that there would be a "phased" return to regular life. But, for now, he said, "We must stay the course."

Advertisement

>MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE