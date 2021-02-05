New York restaurants ask to stay open late for Super Bowl

The group that lobbies for New York restaurants and bars is asking Governor Cuomo to lift a 10 p.m. dining curfew and allow establishments to stay open until midnight.

The Empire State Restaurant & Tavern Association is proposing a pilot program that would extend dining hours statewide on Super Bowl Sunday.

In a statement, the association says: "Restaurant and tavern owners and their workers can safely operate their establishment at any time. Compliance with the government’s restrictions is dependent on their commitment to following the rules – and they can do that as well at 9 pm as they can do it at 11 pm."

The association says the state could assess compliance with the restrictions during the two-hour additional period and can then make an assessment about lifting the curfew, perhaps as soon as Valentine’s Day.

"Lifting the curfew for even two hours would provide an additional table turn for restaurants and will let patrons stay to watch the end of the game," Scott Wexler, the association’s Executive Director, said.

The 10 p.m. curfew was imposed on November 13th as the state prepared for a surge in coronavirus cases tied to the holidays. While cases remain high in New York, they have started dropping since mid-January.

The request would only affect outdoor dining in New York City, which still has an indoor dining ban until Feb. 14.

New Jersey ended its own 10 p.m. ban starting on Friday.

"Now that New Jersey has lifted the 10 p.m. curfew and New Yorkers will have ready access to late-night dining, the economic impact of New York’s curfew becomes more pronounced," said Wexler.