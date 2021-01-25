New York reports some progress fighting the pandemic

Winter has brought New York's worst stretch of the coronavirus pandemic since May: at least 4,800 people have died of COVID-19-related causes in the past 30 days, according to state statistics. But officials point to some recent signs of a possible turnaround.

Statewide, hospitalizations are flattening. Last week, the state averaged around 13,300 new cases per day, down steadily from a seasonal peak of around 16,300 new infections per day just under two weeks ago.

"We predicted that increased social activity would lead to a spike in COVID cases, and that the spike would eventually dissipate, and the ongoing fulfillment of that prediction is good news," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. "The rate of transmission — one of the most important numbers — has now declined below one, meaning the virus is no longer spreading quickly. And when those numbers decrease, you can increase economic activity."

The positive change is unlikely because of the vaccination campaign that began in late December. Only a small fraction of the state's population has gotten even one dose. A more likely cause is that the state is now past the surge of infections caused by people getting together with family and friends over the winter holidays.

"This is good news, but don't get cocky with COVID — this beast has been ahead of us from the beginning and it will require New Yorkers to stay vigilant, wash their hands, wear masks and socially distance to get to the light at the end of the tunnel together," Cuomo said.

Summary of New York Data as of Jan. 25, 2021 (via the governor's office)

Test Results Reported: 219,538

Total Positive: 12,003

Percent Positive: 5.47%

Deaths: 167

Total Deaths: 34,242

