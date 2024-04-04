Man uses parcel prank to lure, catch Queens neighborhood package thief

A man was caught red-handed stealing a package from a home in Queens, New York, thanks to a dummy package prank.

Carlos Mejia said he and his Richmond Hill neighbors were tired of having their deliveries stolen and wanted to make an example out of the thief.

Mejia placed so-called "decoy packages" outside his door so he could nab the porch pirate.

"I just didn't want anyone to take them," the suspect nervously says to Mejia in a panic after being caught.

"I was just trying to make an example for those out there doing the same thing … stealing from others." — Carlos Mejia

Video seen on Mejia's security camera shows the man casually walking up to a home, picking up the package, and attempting to put it in his backpack.

Before the man could zip his bag, Mejia runs out with a baseball bat and detains him.

Mejia detaining suspect caught in the act with a bat in hand.

"What you got in that bag?" Mejia asks the guy.

"This is my stuff," the suspect claims.

Victor Stazzone, 36, was arrested on petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal trespass charges, according to the NYPD.

Police said the man did in fact remove a box from the premises without permission or authority.

Storyful contributed to this report.