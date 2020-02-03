New York remains on alert for coronavirus cases

While the actual risk to New Yorkers of contracting the coronavirus may be low, the perceived risk is very high. The concern is that the virus, if unchecked, could ravage the United States just as it is in China.

Only seven airports in the United States are still accepting flights from China. Kennedy Airport and Newark Liberty Airport are among them.

The heavy screening process remains in effect for travelers at those airports. People who show symptoms of the virus will be subjected to mandatory "contact tracing," which is the excruciating process of recalling every encounter they have had over the last 14 days: close conversations, hugs, handshakes and shared meals.

Health officials said that no cases have been confirmed in New York State yet.

"We understand the density of New York, the complexity of New York. Whatever happens internationally, it ends up at our doorstep eventually," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "Precaution is always the best practice. Preparedness is always the best practice, and that is what we do here in New York."

Both New York City and New York State have posted online resources and information for the public. A telephone hotline has also been set up: 888-364-3065.

