NY Public Library flagship vandalized during pro-Palestinian Thanksgiving protest

The New York Public Library's flagship location was vandalized during a pro-Palestinian protest on Thanksgiving, with the estimated cost of damages reportedly resulting in thousands of dollars.

Some of the demonstrators allegedly put blood-red handprints on the exterior of the iconic Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, commonly known as the Main Branch, in Midtown. Spray paint on the facade appears to read "Free Palestine."

The ornate Fifth Avenue building, guarded by its world-famous marble lions, opened in 1911 and is now a designated landmark.

The estimated cost of repairs is around $75,000.

Some of the graffiti-covered delicately carved portions of the landmark structure and will be difficult to clean without causing more damage, according to a report in Gothamist.

The vandalism comes amid Sunday service at eight New York public libraries ending due to the recently announced city budget cuts.

The cuts will mean longer wait times for books, reduced programming and maintenance and repairs will be delayed or even postponed.

Thousands march up 6th Avenue on Black Friday

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters descended Friday in Midtown, marching from Washington Square up 6th Avenue. The NYPD dedicated a large police presence and resources to keep the peace.

The protesters swarmed around Black Friday shoppers, chanting, "While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping!" – demanding their attention.

The rally was organized, with online flyers circulating in big black letters, "Shut it down". The meeting spot was Washington Square Park at 10 a.m.

Thousands of Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold banners and Palestinian flags as they take over New York City Streets after gathering at Washington Square Park on Black Friday. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As the crowd swelled, tensions swirled. The NYPD, both uniformed and in plains clothes, kept a close eye on the protesters, and most likely were informed they intended to march to Herald Square.

The view from SkyFOX showed how large the crowd had become by early afternoon, marching down 6th Avenue with Black Friday shoppers just blocks ahead.

Demonstrators block Manhattan Bridge on Sunday

Hundreds of Jewish protesters demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza shut down the Manhattan Bridge Sunday in both directions.

The protest came during an already travel nightmare for drivers.

Traffic came to a complete standstill on one of the busiest travel days, as many New Yorkers headed home after the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Loud honking and yelling was heard as cars piled up on the bridge.