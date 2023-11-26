Today marks the last Sunday for NYC public libraries due to budget cuts

Sunday service at eight New York public libraries ended due to the recently announced city budget cuts.

It’s Sunday story time hour at the Bronx Library Center, which is busy on Sunday afternoon, the last Sunday it will be open for the foreseeable future because of Mayor Eric Adam’s budget cuts.

"I don’t get the priorities. And in this neighborhood," said Dan Clark, a Bronx resident.

Clark brought one of his four kids in Sunday to read and was shocked to see the signs announcing the cut posted out front.

RELATED: NYC Mayor Adams budget cuts: How NYPD, education, more will be affected

RELATED: Cardi B calls out Mayor Adams over NYC budget cuts: 'We're gonna be drowning in rats'

The Bronx Library Center is one of eight New York Public Library branches that will no longer be open on Sundays.

"Sunday not much else is open," Clark said. The church is open. And the library should stay open for these kids. And I can’t think of any other place in the city that needs a library that’s a positive structure more than the Bronx."

And it's not just the little kids who enjoy the library on Sundays. It’s the big kids, like Alex Gonzalez who is a Freshman at Lehman College and uses the library every Sunday, the only day he doesn’t have to be in class or at his job — to study. He doesn’t have the money to buy a laptop and relies on the computer lab.

"Yeah, the mayor is kind of messing with my grades, which I feel like is kind of messed up," Gonzalez said. "Like out of all the things, that’s a whole day! That’s a whole day of working. That’s messed up. That’s really messed up."

The New York public library says it is aware Sundays are a popular day for library visits, but staff costs are 50% higher on Sundays.

It’s unsure when or if Sunday service will be restored.

"This library has been a real cornerstone for all the schools in the community for all the people in the area they come here," says one mother inside the Bronx Library Center.

The budget cuts impact all the city's libraries.

These cuts will mean longer wait times for books, reduced programming, and maintenance and repairs will be delayed or even postponed. Now, the mayor has decided to cut the budget, but he emphasizes that the state and federal governments need to help New York City face its financial issues, stemming in large part from the migrant crisis.

Sunday service cuts

Staten Island

Manhattan

The Bronx