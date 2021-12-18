NYC public libraries offer vaccination to children ages 5 to 11

Sixteen branches of The New York Public Library, Brooklyn Public Library and Queens Public Library began offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 on Saturday.

Partnering with the Test and Trace Corporation, the pediatric Pfizer vaccination will be offered on varying Saturdays through December and in January and February, taking place during regular operating hours with a break from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The New York Public Library branches hosting vaccination sites are:

Eastchester (Bronx): December 18; January 8, 15, and 22

Allerton (Bronx): December 18; January 8, 15, and 22

Mariners Harbor (Staten Island): December 18; January 8, 15, and 22

Bloomingdale (Manhattan): December 18; January 8, 15, and 22

Castle Hill (Bronx): January 29; February 5, 12, and 19

Andrew Heiskell (Manhattan): January 29; February 5, 12, and 19

City Island (Bronx): January 29; February 5, 12, and 19

St. George (Staten Island): January 29; February 5, 12, and 19

The Brooklyn Public Library branches hosting vaccination sites are:

Coney Island: December 18, January 8, 15, and 22

New Lots: December 18, January 8, 15, and 22

Brownsville: January 29, February 5, 12 and 19

Flatbush: January 29, February 5, 12 and 19

Central: January 29, February 5, 12 and 19

The Queens Public Library branches hosting vaccination sites are:

Laurelton: December 18, January 8, 15, and 22

Peninsula: December 18, January 8, 15, and 22

East Elmhurst: January 29, February 5, 12, and 19

On Saturday, New York City reported 5,263 new positive COVID cases and 214 new hospitalizations.

On Friday, New York state reported that just over 21,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19, the highest single-day total for new cases since testing became widely available.

