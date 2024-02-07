NY Lottery winner: Westchester County player claims $5M scratch-off prize

A lucky New York Lottery player from Westchester County won the $5 million top prize from a Cash Royale scratch-off game bought at ShopRite.

Raymond Yancey, of Yonkers, purchased the winning scratch-off at the ShopRite located at 29 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains.

According to the New York Lottery, Yancey opted to receive the prize in 20 annuitized payments of $158,186 each, after required withholdings.

"As of this writing, there were two top prizes remaining on the $5,000,000 Cash Royale ticket," the lottery wrote in a press release.

Another Westchester County winner

Last month, a woman from Westchester County won the $3 million top prize from a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket she bought at a gas station.

Andrea Garvey, from Mount Vernon, purchased the winning Triple Jackpot 777 game from Memorial Stationery off of Sandford Boulevard and South Columbus Avenue.

She opted for the lump sum payment of $1,386,630, the NY Lottery said.

Queens Powerball winner

A Powerball player in Queens also took home $1 million last month.

According to officials, the second-prize winning ticket was sold at a convenience store located at 59-39 Queens Boulevard in Woodside.

The 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won

Here's a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)