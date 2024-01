article

One lucky Powerball player in Queens is $1 million richer today.

According to New York Lottery officials, a second-prize winning ticket was sold at a convenience store located at 59-39 Queens Boulevard in Woodside.

The winning numbers from Wednesday's draw were 25, 40, 43, 48, and 50, and the Powerball number was 11.

The next drawing is Saturday, November 13, and is estimated to be worth $77 million.