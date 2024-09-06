New York High School Football: The Top Catholic Teams to Watch in 2024

The high school football season in New York has kicked off, with teams from the Catholic High School Football League once again making up the cream of the crop in the state.

According to MaxPreps.com, three of the top 25 teams in New York are from Catholic High Schools, and all three are from the NYC-metro area.

FOX 5 NY spoke with LoHud.com's Michael Dougherty about the teams expected to be the best in New York this year, and which players to keep an eye on this season.

To read LoHud.com's Section 1 Top 10 and CHSFL Power 5, visit this link.

Iona Prep: A Powerhouse Reloading

Iona Prep, from New Rochelle, is the top-ranked team in New York State and a perennial power in the CHSFL. Despite losing star quarterback Joey Gaston, the Gaels are reloading with new talent.

Gaston has been replaced by Julian Guzman, a Division I baseball recruit who is heading to Maryland.

"He has got a really lively arm," Dougherty said of Guzman. "So if he grasps the offense, gets the terminology down and finds some chemistry with some of the guys he's got coming back, I don't think that's going to be a big drop off there."

On offense, Clemson commit Rowan Byrne will anchor the offensive line, despite a broken leg that sidelined him last season.

"They've also got a really good wide receiver, one of the top in the CHSFL, coming back in Steven Dowdy, Jr.," Dougherty said. "and then they've got Matt David, another strong wide receiver."

The offense is further strengthened by runningback Crew Davis, who is a lacrosse standout as well and Caden Hawling.

Wide receivers Steven Doughty and Matt David will provide reliable targets, while running backs Crew Davis averaged nearly 10 yards a carry last season and will be asked to carry the running load once again.

Defensively, Iona Prep boasts talent like Teron Johnson, "a two-time LoHud Super 11 player," and Gabe George, who’s committed to Navy.

"The thing we’re going to be watching with Iona Prep is the first four games," Dougherty noted.

The Gaels opened their season with a 34-7 loss to New Jersey powerhouse Delbarton, but will take on Massachusetts power Central Catholic on Saturday afternoon.

After that comes games against Bergen Catholic, and a rivalry game against Stepanak.

Cardinal Hayes: A Team to Watch

Cardinal Hayes from the Bronx is the #2 ranked team in the state and the defending CHSFL champions in New York.

Best known for their explosive, high-flying offense, the Cardinals are expected to be back among the championship contenders this year.

"That's a team that you would pay to go see," Dougherty said.

The spotlight is on quarterback Rich Belin, a Syracuse commit who Dougherty described as "off the charts fun." Beelin threw for nearly 3,000 yards and rushed for 1,200 yards last season, accounting for more than 30 touchdowns.

"You really, really have to see this kid play before he graduates because he's one of those players," Dougherty said.

Cardinal Hayes’ defensive line is anchored by Blake Beelin, Rich’s younger brother, and is also loaded with talent.

Players like Kahmari Valentine, who was named the CHSFL Lineman of the Year, and Reid Jones, a wide receiver headed to Yale, mean the team is well-positioned to compete for another CHSFL title.

Cadrinal Hayes began their season with a 20-7 win over Brooklyn's Erasmus Hall, and will take on Catholic Memorial from Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

Archbishop Stepinac: Rebuilding but Dangerous

MaxPreps' third-best team in the state is Archbishop Stepinac, based in White Plains.

Despite graduating many of their starters last year, including star quarterback Will Currid, and only returning three starters on offense for the season, the Crusaders should have another successful season.

The school brought in quarterback Mason Hoover from Newburgh Free Academy, to replace Currid, and is expected to continue cranking out college talents.

"DJ Williams, a Boston College commit on the offensive line, will anchor them," Dougherty said, adding that wide receiver Zaire Spellman, who has drawn interest from several Division I schools, will be a player to watch.

Jesse Osborne and Troy Baker Jr. will anchor the ground game, and will be a solid, balanced offense to watch, if they can fill their holes on the offensive line.

Defensively, Garrison Heslop stars at defensive back, while Julian Ramos leads the linebacking core.

"They're going to have some holes that they need to fill on defense and really up and down this lineup," Dougherty said.

Despite their youth, Stepinac's junior varsity squad went undefeated last year, meaning the conveyor belt of talent will continue, but a brutal start tot he schedule, with games against McDonogh, Archbishop Spalding, St. Joseph Regional, Iona Prep and St. Anthony's opening their season.

The team already opened their season on August 30, with a 40-14 loss to McDonogh before a 45-0 defeat to nationally-ranked Maryland's Archbishop Spalding Friday.

According to Doughtery, the CHSFL has "five really good teams this year" with Iona Prep, Cardinal Hayes, Stepinac, St. Anthony’s, and Monsignor Farrell all in contention.