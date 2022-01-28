Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants hire Brian Daboll as new head coach

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 7:22PM
Sports
FOX 5 NY
article

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - The New York Giants have announced the hiring of Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as the team's new head coach.

Daboll, 46, will become the franchise's 20th head coach. He will join Joe Schoen, who was hired as general manager last week. He will replace Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season.

Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview.

Schoen was Buffalo’s assistant general manager during Daboll’s tenure.

The Giants interviewed six candidates for the vacant position, giving a second interview to Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier earlier Friday. They also spoke to former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores; defensive coordinators Leslie Frazier of Buffalo, Lou Anarumo of Cincinnati, Dan Quinn of Dallas and the Giants’ Patrick Graham.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more.