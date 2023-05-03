New York to ban natural gas stoves, furnaces in most new buildings

"This is where our nation has to go eventually. But I want to make sure that it’s not a bumpy road to the transition." — Gov. Kathy Hocul

New York state is banning natural gas stoves and furnaces in most new buildings, a policy that's part of a national movement aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The law negotiated by Gov. Kathy Hochul and her fellow Democrats in the Legislature is part of the state budget and puts New York in the forefront of states targeting emissions from buildings.

When does it start?

When the phase-in starts in 2026, newly constructed buildings will have to forego fossil fuel equipment in favor of devices like induction ranges and heat pumps that run on electricity.

The state mandate applies only to new construction and does not affect existing buildings.

"I want to be very clear. I know people love to misinterpret this, but people with existing gas stoves, you’re welcome to keep them," Hochul told reporters Tuesday, before lawmakers began voting on the budget.

"This is where our nation has to go eventually," she said "But I want to make sure that it’s not a bumpy road to the transition."

The budget bill with the ban was approved by lawmakers Tuesday night. Other budget bills still needed to be considered.

Government efforts to wean society off of fossil fuel-burning equipment, especially gas stoves, have been slammed by Republican officials and other opponents as heavy-handed infringements on consumer choice. But environmentalists said climate goals can't be reached without addressing homes and businesses.

"Why shouldn’t people have a choice on how to heat their home?" — Republican Assemblyman Phil Palmesano

Critics respond

The new construction mandate avoids, at least for now, the more politically fraught issue of replacing existing fossil fuel equipment. But critics said it will add costs to new construction and put more strain on the electrical grid, while still limiting options for buyers of newly constructed homes.

"Why shouldn’t people have a choice on how to heat their home?" asked Republican Assemblyman Phil Palmesano.

The measure will prohibit the installation of fossil-fuel equipment in new buildings, starting in 2026 for structures of seven stories or less. The ban for larger buildings starts in 2029.

Any exemptions?

There are a number of exemptions, such as for emergency backup power and for commercial food establishments, laboratories and car washes.

According to advocates, New York is the first state in the nation to adopt such a law, though Washington state recently approved codes requiring the installation of heat pumps in most buildings.

MICHAEL HILL, with the Associated Press, helped contribute to this report.