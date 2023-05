A small 2.2 earthquake struck parts of Westchester County overnight, waking some residents across the county and even into New Jersey.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit at 1:53 a.m., centered just north of Yonkers at a depth of just over six miles deep.

The USGS fielded over 100 reports of people feeling the shake.

There are no reports of any damage.