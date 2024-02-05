Love in the Emprie State: WalletHub ranks New York fourth best state for singles in 2024

article

The dating scene in New York has always had a reputation as being tough, but despite that, it's still one of the best states for singles in the nation.

That's according to a new report by WalletHub, which revealed its 2024 list of the best and worst states for singles.

Researchers said they compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: dating economics, dating opportunities and romance and fun.

Then they broke it down into 29 different emetics and graded states on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the best state for singles who are actively dating.

New York ranked as the fourth-best state for singles in the nation, finishing behind Florida, Texas and California. New Jersey finished 10th.

The Empire State ranked highly in categories like share of single adults (4th), restaurants per capita (tied for 1st) and movie theaters per capita (3rd).

According to the report, New York is #1 in dating opportunities and #2 in romance and fun, but is let down by the expensive price of dating, ranking dead last at #50 in their dating economics ranking.

Researchers said the winner, Florida, topped the list because of its wide variety of activities, ranking it the first in the nation for the number of theme parks, restaurants and music festivals per capita. Also, compared to other states, Florida has the most residents signing up for top dating websites and searching for terms like "dating" and "online dating" online.