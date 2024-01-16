Crawling into Hearts: Bronx Zoo's 'Name a Roach' event creeps back for Valentine's Day

article

It's tough to find the right words to say you care on Valentine's Day, but that doesn't mean you can't give them goosebumps… or make their skin crawl.

The Bronx Zoo is bringing back its "Name a Roach" program for another year, letting people name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after someone they care about.

For just a $15 donation, patrons can name a roach in honor of their Valentine, and for a $35 donation, they can curl up with their special someone for a romantic Valentine's Virtual Encounter with one of the cockroaches and a surprise animal guest.

Larger donations can get your your own pair of roach-styled socks, or a cockroach plush doll.

Previously, people have named the thousands of roaches that have resided at the zoo after exes as well as their in-laws.