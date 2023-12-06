‘Most fun’ city rankings: Vegas, Orlando and Miami lead the pack – but where's NYC?

When thinking of the most fun cities in the United States, does New York City come to mind?

WalletHub released their 2024 list of the Most Fun Cities in America, comparing over 180 U.S. cities based on 65 key metrics – ranging from fitness centers per capita to movie costs to the average business hours of breweries.

New York City ranked 10th on the list with a total score of 49.35. The Big Apple placed 5th in entertainment and recreation, 10th in nightlife and parties, and 182nd in costs.

Here's a look at the rest of the Top 10:

What are the most fun cities in the US?

1 Las Vegas, NV

"Las Vegas is a flashy tourist destination for a fun weekend out, but it’s also the most fun city overall, boasting a large number of attractions and 4.5-star or higher restaurants."

2 Orlando, FL

"The second-most fun city in the U.S. is Orlando, FL, which leads the nation in amusement parks, like the iconic Disney World and Universal Studios."

3 Miami, FL

"Miami, FL is the third most fun city in the U.S., and it has some of the best beaches in the country, which are an especially popular destination for spring-breakers."

4 Atlanta, GA

5 San Francisco, CA

6 New Orleans, LA

7 Austin, TX

8 Chicago, IL

9 Honolulu, HI

10 New York, NY

What other tri-state area cities made the list?

53. Buffalo, NY

57. Rochester, NY

178 Yonkers, NY

131 Jersey City, NJ

132 Newark, N

138 New Haven, CT

173 Bridgeport, CT

"Everyone’s brand of fun is different. Some people like trying new restaurants, traveling, visiting bars and clubs, or playing outdoor sports. Others enjoy riding roller coasters, going to the movies or playing video games," the website said.

