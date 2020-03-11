New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade denies reports of cancellation

article

The organizers of the 2020 New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade are denying reports that the famous celebration has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"At this point in time contrary to the media outlets and social media no decision has been made to cancel the NYC St Patricks [sic] Day Parade," the parade Twitter account tweeted at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday.

Several media outlets reported that the parade, which has been held every year since 1762 (the organizers say), had been called off, citing other "reports."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Wednesday that health experts are recommending canceling the parade.

"If you listen to the experts, they would say you should not be having a St. Patrick's Day convening at this time, which I believe makes sense," Cuomo said.

The parade draws about 2 million participants and spectators, making it the largest St. Patrick's Day celebration in the world—even bigger than any parade in Ireland.