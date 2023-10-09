Tensions flare among NYC demonstrators amid brewing Israeli-Palestinian war

Emotional remnants of the brewing war in the Middle East could be heard ringing Sunday afternoon throughout New York City.

Just outside the U.S. Military recruiting station in Times Square, both sides battled their beliefs through waving flags and shouting chants after Palestinian militants’ surprise attack of Gaza over the weekend in an effort to free Palestine.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," Palestinian supporters shouted.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Opposing groups protest in support of Palestine and Israel near the Israeli consulate in New York City. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

"How brave, kidnapping women and children? Brave Palestinian terrorist," an Israeli supporter responded.

The Israeli representative spoke to the early morning attack on the Jewish holiday at the U.N.

"Israel suffered an unprecedented attack, and the number of casualties is catastrophic, truly unfathomable," the speaker said as he showed members of the press a video with its caption reading – ‘Young Israelis being kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.’

The Palestinian Observer spoke from the same podium, pointing out what he views as hypocrisy among international leaders in their defense of Israel.

"Where is the international protection the Palestinian people are entitled to when the occupying power violates international law and harms those it is obliged to protect," he questioned.

Green and red flags flew Sunday as supporters marched in solidarity with Palestinians, noting the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Jewish supporters Sunday evening held candles and said prayers, remembering those already gone as the death toll climbed by the minute.

"When Israel bleeds, the Diaspora bleeds, the Jewish people bleed. Today, our hearts are shattered, and we bleed together," one speaker shared.

"You cannot say nothing justifies killing Israelis and then provide justification for killing Palestinians. We are not subhuman, let me repeat, we are not subhuman," the Palestinian Observer noted.