NYC's first Democratic mayoral primary debate is tomorrow: Watch details

The first debate for New York City's Democratic mayoral primary is tomorrow – here's what you need to know.

Where to watch, when to watch, how to watch

What You Should Know:

The debate will be at 7 p.m. tomorrow, June 4, on the platforms of NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47.

It will air live on WNBC-TV and across WNBC's and WNJU-TV's streaming and digital platforms, including the NBC 4 New York and Telemundo Noreste streaming channels.

The two-hour debate will not have an audience – it will feature one commercial break, one hour in.

In order to qualify for the debate, candidates had to raise and spend $198,300 and be featured on the ballot. Candidates were also required to join the city’s Matching Funds Program, a program that matches small contributions from NYC residents and allows candidates who participate to receive up to $2,000 in public funds.

The next mayoral debate will be at 7 p.m. on June 12 – this debate will only be for leading contenders in the race.

The candidates who have not qualified for this debate include Senator Jessica Ramos, Michael Blake, Paperboy Prince and Selma Bartholomew.

If you're in the mood for some company, here are a few watch parties for the debate:

Tickets to watch the second debate (on June 12) in person can be acquired here – the debate will be hosted by Spectrum at Gerald W. Lynch Theater.

The candidates who qualified for the debate include:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an Independent, will not participate in the debate.

An Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey showed that, as of May 28, Andrew Cuomo is leading NYC's Democratic mayoral primary with 35 percent support, followed by Zohran Mamdani at 23 percent.

For more information about voting in the upcoming New York City primary, including important dates and an explanation of ranked choice voting, click here.