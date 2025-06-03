NYC's first Democratic mayoral primary debate is tomorrow: Watch details
NEW YORK CITY - The first debate for New York City's Democratic mayoral primary is tomorrow – here's what you need to know.
Where to watch, when to watch, how to watch
What You Should Know:
The debate will be at 7 p.m. tomorrow, June 4, on the platforms of NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47.
It will air live on WNBC-TV and across WNBC's and WNJU-TV's streaming and digital platforms, including the NBC 4 New York and Telemundo Noreste streaming channels.
Debate details
The two-hour debate will not have an audience – it will feature one commercial break, one hour in.
In order to qualify for the debate, candidates had to raise and spend $198,300 and be featured on the ballot. Candidates were also required to join the city’s Matching Funds Program, a program that matches small contributions from NYC residents and allows candidates who participate to receive up to $2,000 in public funds.
Future debate schedule
The next mayoral debate will be at 7 p.m. on June 12 – this debate will only be for leading contenders in the race.
The candidates who have not qualified for this debate include Senator Jessica Ramos, Michael Blake, Paperboy Prince and Selma Bartholomew.
Watch parties
If you're in the mood for some company, here are a few watch parties for the debate:
- Make the Road Action Office (Bushwick, Brooklyn) – June 4, 7 p.m. (will be in English and Spanish)
- The Green Room (Prospect Lefferts Garden, Brooklyn) – June 4, 7 p.m.
- Macri Park (Williamsburg, Brooklyn) – June 4, 6:30 p.m.
- Syndicated Brooklyn (Bushwick, Brooklyn) – June 4 and 12, 7 p.m.
- Sweet Catch (Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn) – June 12, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- C'mon Everybody (Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn) – June 12, 7 p.m.
- Our Wicked Lady (Bushwick, Brooklyn) – June 12, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets to watch the second debate (on June 12) in person can be acquired here – the debate will be hosted by Spectrum at Gerald W. Lynch Theater.
Candidates
The candidates who qualified for the debate include:
- Speaker of the New York City Council Adrienne Adams
- Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
- New York City Comptroller Brad Lander
- Former New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer
- Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani
- Senator Zellnor Myrie
- Senator Jessica Ramos
- Michael Blake
- Whitney Tilson
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an Independent, will not participate in the debate.
Leading the race
An Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey showed that, as of May 28, Andrew Cuomo is leading NYC's Democratic mayoral primary with 35 percent support, followed by Zohran Mamdani at 23 percent.
A guide to voting in the primary
For more information about voting in the upcoming New York City primary, including important dates and an explanation of ranked choice voting, click here.
The Source: This article includes reporting from the New York City Campaign Finance Board and the results of an Emerson College Polling survey.