NY campaign board denies Blakeman public matching funds: What this means

The Brief New York’s Campaign Finance Board voted 4-3 to deny Republican Bruce Blakeman up to $7 million in public matching funds, citing missing paperwork from his running mate. The decision deals a major blow to Blakeman’s gubernatorial bid against Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has a roughly $20 million war chest and is not using public funds. The ruling comes as Blakeman gains ground in the race, with a new Siena poll showing Hochul’s lead shrinking from 20 points to 13, while Blakeman considers legal action alleging political interference.



The state Campaign Finance Board voted 4-3 to deny Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman public matching funds, dealing a significant blow to his bid for governor.

What we know:

The ruling blocks Blakeman from receiving between $3.5 million and $7 million in public funds.

Board officials said Blakeman failed to qualify for the funds because his running mate, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood, did not submit required paperwork.

Blakeman, a Republican, is currently the only challenger to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in the race.

The vote fell along party lines, with the board’s four Democrats voting to deny the funding.

The decision comes as a new Siena College poll shows Blakeman narrowing Hochul’s lead. The poll found Hochul ahead by 13 percentage points, down from a 20-point lead last month.

According to the New York Post, Blakeman is considering legal action against the state, accusing Hochul and fellow Democrats of "corruption" and attempting to "rig the system."

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Public matching funds

The public matching funds program is being used for the first time in a gubernatorial race this year.

Hochul has said she will not participate in the program, citing a strong fundraising position.

Her campaign reported about $20 million on hand, compared with roughly $3.2 million raised by Blakeman.

It was not immediately clear whether Blakeman will challenge the board’s decision in court.