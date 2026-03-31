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One-third of NY voters would vote for Blakeman for governor, according to Siena Poll

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Published  March 31, 2026 7:13am EDT
Politics
FOX 5 NY
Bruce Blakeman on running for governor, ICE in NY

Bruce Blakeman on running for governor, ICE in NY

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay speaks to Nassau County Executive about the race for New York governor and ICE activity in the state.

The Brief

    • The latest Siena Poll reports that about one-third of voters in New York would vote for Bruce Blakeman in the gubernatorial election.
    • Nearly half of state voters (47%) would choose to reelect Gov. Kathy Hochul.
    • Hochul's favorability rating, however, continues to significantly outpace Blakeman's.

NEW YORK - The latest Siena Poll reports that about one-third of voters in New York would vote for Bruce Blakeman in the gubernatorial election.

34% want Blakeman for governor

By the numbers:

According to the Siena Research Institute, 34% of New York voters would choose Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman if the election for governor was held today.

Nearly half of state voters (47%) would choose to reelect Gov. Kathy Hochul.

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Hochul meets with border czar to discuss immigration policy

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay breaks it down.

Hochul's favorability rating, however, continues to significantly outpace Blakeman's (45% to 18%). Over 60% of polled voters are either not familiar with Blakeman, or hold no opinion of him.

The majority of these voters approve of Hochul's work as governor (52%).

Big picture view:

Almost two-thirds of New York voters (65%) support the idea of the president requiring Congressional approval to wage war.

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The war between the United States, Israel and Iran enters its 30th day Sunday with growing signs the conflict is expanding both militarily and geographically. FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses has the latest details.

The Source: This article includes information from a Siena Poll.

PoliticsNew York