One-third of NY voters would vote for Blakeman for governor, according to Siena Poll

The Brief The latest Siena Poll reports that about one-third of voters in New York would vote for Bruce Blakeman in the gubernatorial election. Nearly half of state voters (47%) would choose to reelect Gov. Kathy Hochul. Hochul's favorability rating, however, continues to significantly outpace Blakeman's.



The latest Siena Poll reports that about one-third of voters in New York would vote for Bruce Blakeman in the gubernatorial election.

34% want Blakeman for governor

By the numbers:

According to the Siena Research Institute, 34% of New York voters would choose Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman if the election for governor was held today.

Nearly half of state voters (47%) would choose to reelect Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul's favorability rating, however, continues to significantly outpace Blakeman's (45% to 18%). Over 60% of polled voters are either not familiar with Blakeman, or hold no opinion of him.

The majority of these voters approve of Hochul's work as governor (52%).

Big picture view:

Almost two-thirds of New York voters (65%) support the idea of the president requiring Congressional approval to wage war.