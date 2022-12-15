New York bans retail sale of dogs, cats, rabbits

article

Soon shoppers won't be able to pick out a puppy in a pet store window for purchase in New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed a bill into law that bans the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores in an effort to "end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and stop abusive breeders," according to the governor's office.

The law, which takes effect in 2024, also allows pet stores to charge rent to animal rescue groups to use retail space for pet adoptions.

"Dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment," Hochul said in a statement. "I'm proud to sign this legislation, which will make meaningful steps to cut down on harsh treatment and protect the welfare of animals across the state."

Animal advocacy and rescue groups have long supported the legislation while pet stores have objected.

The Humane Society of the United States called the signing of the legislation a "victory."

"Our undercover investigations have exposed sick puppy sales and cruel practices in New York pet stores, highlighting the need for this historic law," Humane Society CEO Kitty Block said in a statement. "New Yorkers will no longer be duped by pet stores into spending thousands of dollars on puppies who are often ill and almost always sourced from dismal puppy mills."

In 2017, California became the first state to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits.

