Best school systems ranking 2024 report: Where does NY stand?

Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on the States with the Best & Worst School Systems in 2024 and New York is in the top 10!

WalletHub ranked New York as the 8th best school system in America.

Quality and safety of New York Schools

WalletHub said 1 is the best and 25 is average in the data below:

22nd – Reading Test Scores

6th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

5th – Median ACT Score

27th – % of Licensed/Certified Public K–12 Teachers

24th – Dropout Rate

20th – Bullying Incidence Rate

1st – Existence of Digital Learning Plan

What are the best public high schools in New York?

Staten Island Technical High School Bronx High School of Science Townsend Harris High School Stuyvesant High School Scarsdale Senior High School

Click HERE for the full list.

What are the other states in the top 10?

Massachusetts Connecticut Maryland New Jersey Wisconsin New Hampshire Nebraska New York Virginia North Dakota

Map of other school rankings