Best school systems ranking 2024 report: Where does NY stand?
NEW YORK - Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on the States with the Best & Worst School Systems in 2024 and New York is in the top 10!
WalletHub ranked New York as the 8th best school system in America.
Quality and safety of New York Schools
WalletHub said 1 is the best and 25 is average in the data below:
- 22nd – Reading Test Scores
- 6th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
- 5th – Median ACT Score
- 27th – % of Licensed/Certified Public K–12 Teachers
- 24th – Dropout Rate
- 20th – Bullying Incidence Rate
- 1st – Existence of Digital Learning Plan
What are the best public high schools in New York?
- Staten Island Technical High School
- Bronx High School of Science
- Townsend Harris High School
- Stuyvesant High School
- Scarsdale Senior High School
Click HERE for the full list.
What are the other states in the top 10?
- Massachusetts
- Connecticut
- Maryland
- New Jersey
- Wisconsin
- New Hampshire
- Nebraska
- New York
- Virginia
- North Dakota