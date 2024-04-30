These are New York's top 10 high schools, according to US News

article

A Queens high school has topped the list of the 10 best high schools in New York, according to a report from U.S. News.

The outlet reviewed more than 24,000 U.S. public high schools, and 679 New York City schools made its rankings.

The top schools' overall scores were based on the following six factors: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.

New York City hosts 666 school districts, 1,279 high schools, 73,440 full-time teachers and 867,207 enrolled students.

Here's the full list of the top 10 public high schools in New York, according to the report:

Queens High School for the Sciences at York College Stuyvesant High School High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY Bronx High School of Science Staten Island Technical High School Brooklyn Latin School Brooklyn Technical High School High School of American Studies at Lehman College Townsend Harris High School Baccalaureate School for Global Education

To view the full study click here.

Click to see how New York City, Buffalo, Rochester and Albany ranked.