New stats show crime dropping on NYC subway to pre-pandemic levels

Crime on the subway is dropping and new data shows numbers are closer to levels before COVID.

It seems a combination of the boost in police patrols in the subway system and more people riding are doing the trick in reducing crime.

According to the New York Post, NYPD data shows during the month of May, 168 major felonies were reported. In June, that number dropped to 111.

During that time, MTA officials added 200 private security guards to the system and the mayor announced 125 extra police would be patrolling during the morning and evening rush-hour.

While crime is dropping, ridership is increasing.

In May, more than 58 million subway trips were taken. In June, that number jumped to nearly 66 million.

But these stats don’t mean crime is gone.

In fact, before 9 p.m. Sunday, three young men were robbed at gunpoint at the 59th St./Columbus Circle subway station.

According to police, the two suspects stole an iPhone and two bags from the victims on a southbound D train as it approached the station. No one was injured and the two suspects got away. Police are still looking for those suspects.