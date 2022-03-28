NYC restaurants: 3 new eateries open in Forest Hills

While the pandemic hasn't been kind to the restaurant industry in New York, a rebirth is happening in Queens, which has always had great places to eat.

And now it has even more. Three new restaurants have cropped up just blocks from one another in Forest Hills. These eateries are giving residents lots of food options.

Mighty Quinn's Barbecue

Mighty Quinn's Barbecue recently opened on Queens Boulevard. Slow-smoked southern barbecue is their specialty. The smokers are in constant use. They add flavor you just can't get from a regular grill. This place already has regulars and it's been open for only a few weeks.

Mighty Quinn's Barbecue | 108-22 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills, N.Y. 11375 | 718-374-3714 | mightyquinnsbbq.com

Tacombi

Tacombi on Austin Street feels like an authentic Mexican taqueria, but you don't need a passport to get there. Most people start with guacamole with totopos. Its famous al pastor tacos, baja tacos, and margaritas are a big draw. And don't leave without trying the corn.

Tacombi | 71-22 Austin St., Forest Hills, N.Y. 11375 | 347-454-9407 | tacombi.com

Roam

Just steps from the subway station, Roam is the newest sports bar in Forest Hills. The owners say that they wanted to bring a cool sports bar with a high-end, elevated experience to the neighborhood. Roam has great beers on tap, but its mixed drinks are popular, too. The espresso martini is its most-popular cocktail. Roam also has happy hour specials and a weekend brunch with a DJ.

