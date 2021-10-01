New MTA employees must be fully vaccinated beginning November 14

The MTA announced Friday that any new employees beginning on or after Sunday, November 14 will have to be fully vaccinated.

The Authority also announced that unvaccinated employees will be required to be tested weekly for COVID-19 beginning Monday, October 4.

The MTA says it has 138 on-site locations for employees to get tested.

"The MTA is an industry leader in protecting the health and safety of transit workers," said Acting MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. "The science is clear. Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, colleagues, relatives and neighbors from COVID-19."

The battle over vaccine mandates has hit the courts in other parts of New York, with a federal appeals court putting a temporary hold on a New York State rule that forces healthcare workers to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a group of New York City public school teachers has asked the Supreme Court to block the vaccination requirement for Department of Education staff.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters