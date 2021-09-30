Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Appeals court temporarily blocks NY vaccine mandate

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 48 mins ago
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 5 NY

An appeals court has temporarily blocked New York State from enforcing its vaccine mandate on healthcare workers who do not want to get the shot due to religious beliefs.

NEW YORK - A federal appeals court has put a temporary hold on New York State rule that forces healthcare workers to get vaccinated.

A panel of three judges in Manhattan ruled that the mandate will be blocked from enforcement until an appeal is heard on Oct. 14, 2021.

A suit was filed on behalf of workers who claimed religious objections as a reason for not getting the coronavirus vaccine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

