Omayra Andino becomes first woman, person of color to be Tuckahoe mayor

In the tiny village of Tuckahoe, within the affluent Westchester County, the majority of its 6,600 residents wanted to break the mold. Omayra Andino doesn't define herself by her race or her ethnicity but she can't ignore that she's making history.

"I'm keenly aware that I'm making history," Andino said. "I'm being reminded of it every day, especially when the Black and brown communities say, 'You're going to do this for us.'"

Andino was sworn in this week as the first Black and Hispanic mayor of the village.

She was born in Brooklyn and lived on welfare for most of her childhood. But she said her struggles made her try that much harder to make a difference and be known.

The most important part of this journey for Tuckahoe's newest mayor came full circle on Monday night. Shortly after Andino was sworn in, a 12-year-old girl came to the podium to let her new mayor know just how much she inspires all young girls of color.

"When I learned that she won, it gave me hope," the girl said. "Hope for my future and hope for Tuckahoe's future."

