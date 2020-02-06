New Legoland Resort will feature 15,000 Lego models

A new LEGOLAND resort is under construction in our area.

I traveled to Goshen for a first look at the theme park, which promises to bring a big boost of business to the Hudson Valley.

Being constructed on 150 acres of land, LEGOLAND New York Resort will be the biggest LEGOLAND ever built. The park will have 15,000 LEGO models, more than 30 million LEGO bricks, and all of the rides, buildings and amenities are designed to scale – so that they look like they’re made out of LEGO bricks.

Right now, there are over 400 construction workers on the bustling site, crafting the Dragon Coaster and dozens of other attractions.

LEGOLAND New York Resort is designed for kids 2-12 to experience together with their families.

The theme park is set to open on July 4, 2020.