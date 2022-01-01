New Jersey's minimum wage increases to $13 effective Jan. 1
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage will increase to $13 per hour for most employees effective Saturday.
The increase is by $1 from the previous $12 rate.
The increase is also part of a legislation signed by Governor Murphy back in 2019 to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour for most employees by 2024.
"I was proud to sign legislation to put New Jersey on the path to a $15 per hour minimum wage," said Governor Murphy. "This increase will greatly improve the lives of countless New Jerseyans and ensure that hardworking people across our state are paid a living wage."
___
