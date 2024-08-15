New Jersey woman fatally shot inside own home

article

A New Jersey woman was shot at her house Thursday morning, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

It happened at approximately 8:25 a.m. on Hickory Street in Teaneck.

The 26-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where she died, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit are on scene with members of the Teaneck Police Department, and officers from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Teaneck Police Department are at the scene investigating. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

The prosecutor's office said there is no ongoing danger to the community.