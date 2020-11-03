New Jersey voters consider legalizing marijuana

New Jersey voters are weighing a change to the state’s constitution that would allow adults to buy and use marijuana without needing a medical reason.

Polls leading up to Election Day indicated that about 60% of voters support legalizing recreational use of pot.

Buying marijuana would be restricted to adults 21 and older. Cannabis sales would be subject to the state’s 6.625% sales tax. The amendment would also authorize the Legislature to enact a law letting towns and cities collect a tax on cannabis of up to 2%.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic leaders in the Assembly and Senate supported the ballot question. In 2019, New Jersey looked poised to legalize the recreational use of marijuana but lawmakers failed to get enough colleagues on board so they agreed to put the issue on the ballot.

With The Associated Press. This story will be updated.