These NJ towns could see discolored water, low pressure during repairs

Water repairs expected Monday by the Passaic Valley Water Commission could cause certain towns in New Jersey to have discolored water or low pressure.

The commission will begin making repairs to a 51-inch water main that serves customers in these eight towns:

Areas affected by water repairs

Elmwood Park

Garfield

Harrison

Kearny

Lodi

Lyndhurst

North Arlington

Wallington

During the period, water will be provided from a different source, and could produce "discolored water and/or lowered water pressure at any time while the work is being performed."

Customers are encouraged to confirm their water is clear before washing clothes.

Officials said repairs should be done by around March 6.

If you experience low water pressure or discolored water, call the customer service department at 973-340-4300.