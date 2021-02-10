New Jersey surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 deaths

article

Governor Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that the state's death toll from COVID-19 had risen to 20,004, a grim milestone that will likely continue to climb as the state continues to battle the pandemic.

The news comes as Murphy enters voluntary quarantine after a member of his family tested positive for coronavirus.

Murphy also announced that the state is increasing deliveries of vaccines from the federal government to mega-sites and vaccination centers to allow for more of the vaccine to be distributed. He also announced that CVS and RiteAid would be receiving direct shipments of vaccines that would be available by appointment throughout New Jersey.

So far, over 1.1 million vaccine doses have been administered throughout the state.