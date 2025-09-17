New Jersey suburbs named among safest in the US

article

The Brief A new study ranked the safest suburbs in America for 2025. Two New Jersey suburbs made the Top 20 list. Five safety metrics were used to analyze each suburb.



When looking for one of the safest places to live in the country, New Jersey residents don't have to wander too far.

What we know:

A recent study named Edgewater and Fort Lee among the "Safest Suburbs in America in 2025."

Edgewater was ranked No. 8, while Fort Lee came in 18th place.

The title of safest suburb went to Lehi, Utah, for the second year in a year, followed by Bethesda, Maryland, and Great Falls, Virginia.

Top 20 safest suburbs

Lehi, Utah Bethesda, Maryland Great Falls, Virginia Rockville, Maryland Dacula, Georgia Buford, Georgia Layton, Utah Edgewater, New Jersey McKinney, Texas Frisco, Texas Gretna, Nebraska Noblesville, Indiana Fishers, Indiana Highland Park, Illinois Carmel, Indiana Lexington, Massachusetts Brownsburg, Indiana Fort Lee, New Jersey Spring, Texas Canton, Georgia

By the numbers:

The rankings are based on reported crime, deadly car crashes, drug overdose deaths and excessive drinking for 360 locations within a 15-to-45-minute drive from 100 of the largest cities in the U.S.

Edgewater

Population: 14,544

Violent crime per capita: 0.0006

Property crime per capita: 0.0142

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.3982

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.2795

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.52%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,769

Median household income: $137,847

Fort Lee

Population: 39,818

Violent crime per capita: 0.0076

Property crime per capita: 0.0262

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.3982

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.2795

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.52%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,055

Median household income: $105,535

Here's how the safest suburb, Lehi, Utah compares:

Population: 81,039

Violent crime per capita: 0.0072

Property crime per capita: 0.0158

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.6054

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 11.8716

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 9.39%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,881

Median household income: $125,860