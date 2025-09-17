New Jersey suburbs named among safest in the US
EDGEWATER, N,J, - When looking for one of the safest places to live in the country, New Jersey residents don't have to wander too far.
What we know:
A recent study named Edgewater and Fort Lee among the "Safest Suburbs in America in 2025."
Edgewater was ranked No. 8, while Fort Lee came in 18th place.
The title of safest suburb went to Lehi, Utah, for the second year in a year, followed by Bethesda, Maryland, and Great Falls, Virginia.
Top 20 safest suburbs
- Lehi, Utah
- Bethesda, Maryland
- Great Falls, Virginia
- Rockville, Maryland
- Dacula, Georgia
- Buford, Georgia
- Layton, Utah
- Edgewater, New Jersey
- McKinney, Texas
- Frisco, Texas
- Gretna, Nebraska
- Noblesville, Indiana
- Fishers, Indiana
- Highland Park, Illinois
- Carmel, Indiana
- Lexington, Massachusetts
- Brownsburg, Indiana
- Fort Lee, New Jersey
- Spring, Texas
- Canton, Georgia
By the numbers:
The rankings are based on reported crime, deadly car crashes, drug overdose deaths and excessive drinking for 360 locations within a 15-to-45-minute drive from 100 of the largest cities in the U.S.
Edgewater
- Population: 14,544
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0006
- Property crime per capita: 0.0142
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.3982
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.2795
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.52%
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,769
- Median household income: $137,847
Fort Lee
- Population: 39,818
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0076
- Property crime per capita: 0.0262
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.3982
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.2795
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.52%
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,055
- Median household income: $105,535
Here's how the safest suburb, Lehi, Utah compares:
- Population: 81,039
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0072
- Property crime per capita: 0.0158
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.6054
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 11.8716
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 9.39%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,881
- Median household income: $125,860
The Source: Information from this article was provided by SmartAsset.