New Jersey police rescue pink poodle after dramatic swim in Passaic River

The Brief A pink poodle named Molly has been rescued after she went for a swim in the Passaic River on Monday afternoon, the Garfield Police Department said. When the police first tried to approach Molly, she jumped into the Passaic River and started swimming toward Clifton. Molly has finally been reunited with her owner.



New Jersey police officers rescued a pink poodle after a dangerous swim in the Passaic River on Monday afternoon.

Timeline:

The Garfield Police Department received a call at approximately 4:15 p.m. about a small "pink" poodle named Molly who was running loose near River Drive and Lanza Avenue.

Earlier in the day, the Garfield Police Department said Molly's owner contacted them that she had escaped their house.

After the police found her for the first time, Molly ran away from them several times on the riverbank. Police said the chase ended when the dog fled toward the riverbank near River Drive and Kipp Avenue.

The Garfield Police Department said when they tried to approach Molly at around 5:12 p.m., she jumped into the Passaic River and started swimming toward Clifton.

The officers found that she had made her way to a small island between Garfield and Clinton near Dundee Lake.

The Garfield Police Department said at approximately 6:38 p.m. a Clifton firefighter found Molly, cold but unharmed, on the island.

Since then, Molly has been reunited with her owner. (Credit: Garfield Police Instagram)

"The Garfield Police Department would like to extend a special thank you to the good Samaritan who reported the sighting, as well as the Garfield and Clifton Fire Departments, for their professionalism and teamwork in the successful rescue of Molly," the police department said in a post on Instagram.