New Jersey officials outline school COVID testing requirements

Published 
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY

COVID guidance for NJ schools, parents

NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli lays out the state's requirements and recommendations for COVID testing and monitoring for the new school year.

NEW JERSEY - Screening and testing for COVID-19 will be part of the routine when students and staff return to school in New Jersey.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli on Wednesday outlined the requirements and recommendations for K-12 schools as the delta variant continues to sicken and kill people across the state.

Masking, hand washing, physical distancing, and staying home when sick should be adhered to in every school.

Those who are fully vaccinated do not need to participate in routine screening and testing. Anyone who tested positive for COVID in the past three months would not need to be tested again.

Testing should be on a voluntary basis and parental consent is required for the screening and testing of students.

Students and staff who are not fully vaccinated should be tested at least once a week. For those in regions with moderate-high or very high COVID transmission rates, screening and testing of students is required or random testing of 10 percent of students should be completed at least once a week.

55% of children ages 12-17 in New Jersey have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 44% are fully vaccinated.

"If there is a lid to be put on this virus, we have put the lid on it as much as possible," said Persichilli.

Further guidance for schools, parents, staff and students could be found on the state's website at this LINK.

As of Aug. 28, the statewide positivity rate was 6.98%.  Ten deaths were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday.