New Jersey would ban plastic utensils in takeout orders under new bill

The bill aims to reduce unnecessary waste and environmental impact. If customers need utensils, they would have to request them specifically, as they would no longer be included in their orders automatically under this bill.

The bill would prohibit food service businesses from automatically providing condiment packets to customers, as well. Instead, they would be required to offer them reusable utensils.

According to the bill, businesses that fail to comply with the law would ultimately be fined. A third of the fines collected from businesses who violate the law would be deposited into the Clean Communities Program Fund, "a statewide, comprehensive, litter-abatement program created by the passage of the Clean Communities Act in 1986."

460 million tons of plastic

What they're saying:

Supporters of the initiative argue that reducing plastic waste is crucial for both environmental and human health. Plastic utensils often end up in landfills and oceans, contributing to pollution, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The WWF says that every year, humans produce over 460 million tons of plastic, 90% of which pollutes "almost all areas of our planet."

Some critics believe there are more pressing plastic issues to address, like packaging for sodas and chips. They also question the practicality of expecting people to carry utensils.

Dig deeper:

The proposed law would not apply to schools, prisons and health care facilities, meaning they would remain exempt if the legislation passes.

A companion bill has been introduced in the state Assembly. Both chambers must pass the bill before the governor can sign it into law, however.

What we don't know:

The potential cost impact on businesses and how consumers would adapt to the change are still unclear.