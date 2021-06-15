New Jersey is the best state to live in, new survey finds

article

From a low crime rate and high quality of education and health care, New Jersey is the best state to live in, according to a new survey by Wallet Hub.

The personal-finance website looked at 52 indicators of livability and found the Garden State outshone the rest of the country followed by Massachusetts, New York, Idaho, and Minnesota.

While NJ did not have the lowest housing costs (that accolade belongs to Iowa), it did have the fourth-lowest crime rate in the nation.

Wallet Hub also looked at affordability, economy, education & health, quality of life, and safety.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, New Jersey ranked 49 for affordability.

