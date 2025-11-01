Barack Obama campaigns in NJ for Mikie Sherrill days before Election Day

The Brief Former President Barack Obama is traveling to New Jersey Saturday to rally voters for Rep. Mikie Sherrill's gubernatorial campaign. The event in Newark is Obama's second stop, after campaigning for Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor. Republican Jack Ciattarelli held events across the state on Saturday as part of a bus tour.



With Election Day just three days away, former President Barack Obama will travel to New Jersey on Saturday to help rally voters for Rep. Mikie Sherrill.

What we know:

The "Get Out the Vote" rally will be at Essex County College in Newark. The former president is expected to join Sherrill and "other special guests to get fired up to Get Out the Vote for New Jersey Democrats all the way up and down the ballot," the event's page says.

Obama's trip to the Garden State will be his second appearance campaigning for democratic governor hopefuls. Earlier Saturday, Obama was in Norfolk, Virginia, campaigning on behalf of Abigail Spanberger.

When will Obama speak?

What we don't know:

The time of the "Get Out the Vote" rally Saturday was not immediately clear, nor was the time the former president would speak.

The other side:

Sherrill's opponent, Republican Jack Ciattarelli, was also busy on Saturday, campaigning during the sprint to the Election Day finish line. Ciattarelli has more than half a dozen stops across the state planned for his "Road to Change" bus tour, visiting voters in Monmouth, Middlesex, Union, Bergen, Essex and Passaic counties.

"This campaign is all gas, no brakes, and we’re not slowing down now," a post on Ciattarelli's Facebook page read. "Everywhere we go, New Jerseyans are fired up and ready for change — because they know we deserve better. Lower taxes, better schools, safer communities and MORE!"

New Jersey governor polls

By the numbers:

Both candidates are stumping hard over the weekend hoping to widen what's become an increasingly tight race.

Several new polls have Sherrill and Ciattarelli in a virtual dead heat just days before Election Day. An Oct. 27 poll from co/efficient has Sherrill leading 48% to Ciattarelli's 47%. An Emerson College poll released on Oct. 30 shows similar numbers — Sherrill getting 49%, Ciattarelli getting 48% support.

According to the Emerson poll, the gender gap is widening between voters.

"Heading into Election Day, the gender divide in the gubernatorial election has solidified: men break for Ciattarelli by 16 points, while women break for Sherrill by 18 points," said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. "Since last month, Ciattarelli’s lead among men increased by four points, and Sherrill’s lead among women grew by eight points."